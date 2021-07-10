KZN shutdown: 27 arrests following sporadic violent protests

Cheryl Kahla

Officials are following up on registered cases of violence and more perpetrators will be arrested in due course.

Police officers in KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert following sporadic violent protests in the province.

Brigadier Jay Naicker told The Citizen police officers have been mobilised from across to province to all major routes to “deal with the criminal elements responsible for recent incidents of lawlessness”.

It is reported a number of roads in Durban central have been blocked by burning tyres as protests flare up. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

KZN shutdown arrests

Naicker said they’ll be focusing on enforcing the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, especially the convening of illegal gatherings and those who aren’t observing curfew regulations.

Operations are ongoing and Naikcer confirmed “a large number of people – 27 so far – have been arrested for incidents of criminality within in the province on Friday”.

General view along Umgeni Road on July 9, 2021 in Durban. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

In cases where people have not been arrested, officials have registered cases and will be following up on the investigations to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, he said.

Perpetrators have been charged with public violence, theft and damage to essential infrastructure. He says more arrests are imminent.

A lone resident walks through the smoke along Umgeni Road. Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

A call for calm amid KZN shutdown

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called on protesters to “avoid violence and destruction” after several vehicles were stoned, roads closed and infrastructure damaged.

Zikalala said the protests in the province resulted in many commuters not being able to reach their places of work. He called on residents who protest “to do so through peaceful means and avoid violence and destruction at all cost”.

“We are fully conscious of the anger of the community but unfortunately, violence and destruction often affects and attacks people who are not involved”, Zikalala said.

