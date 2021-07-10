KZN Shutdown: Motorists urged to avoid these roads

Cheryl Kahla

Protesters are barricading roads and setting trucks alight.

Protests are continuing in KwaZulu-Natal as supporters of former President Jacob Zuma barricade roads, sets trucks alight and throw stones at passing motorists.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said they are on high alert and will be working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to address the cases of looting, arson and damage to national roads in the province.

As of Saturday morning, a total of 25 trucks had been set alight since protests began on 9 July.

KZN road closures

Alpine Road and Umgeni Road towards Connaught Bridge is currently a no-go zone, along with Galleria northbound and Prospection, both north- and southbound.

A truck is on fire in Umgababa, while trucks and debris are still blocking Eshowe roadways, and burning tyres have been placed across lanes on the N3 in the vicinity of Midmar.

Motorists are urged to avoid the following areas as well:

N2 Route: Protest issues at Umgababa and also at Amanzimtoti

R56 Richmond & Ixobho closed

The entire roadway in the vicinity of Mooi Plaza

Fires and the stoning of cars reported on Umgeni Road, opposite Kennedy Road

Southbound between Zini toll and Dokodweni

Bridge 8 and 9 – Road is blocked by Protestors.

Confirmed N2 north before Spaghetti: burning tyres

M19 and N2: road closed by protestors

R603 Illovu Road completely blocked

Nandi drive: Protest action reported

This list will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available.

Police officers deployed

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner has mobilised police officers from across the province to be deployed in all districts in the province along major routes and key points within each district.

“We will be focussing on enforcing the regulations of the disaster management act more especially the convening of illegal gatherings as well as those that are not observing curfew regulations.”

Moreover, opportunistic criminals used the guise of protests to “enrich themselves by looting shops and other businesses”, and authorities say such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Police will not tolerate such incidents of criminality and will be dealing harshly with those found flouting the law”.

This follows after a large number of people have already been arrested arson, looting and damage to public roads since protests first began on Friday, 9 July.

Protesters reach Gauteng

Meanwhile, protest action was reported in the East Rand in Gauteng on Saturday morning as Zuma supporters attempt to bring traffic in the province to a standstill.

A ‘Free Zuma’ address is also expected to be held at the Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday, 11 July at 12:00.

