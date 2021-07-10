KZN shutdown: Mooi Plaza closed, 25 trucks set alight

Cheryl Kahla

Five trucks have been set alight on the N3 toll route this morning.

As of 8:40am on Saturday, the entire roadway in the vicinity of Mooi Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands remains closed due to protest action.

Protesters began gathering in the area shortly after 12ppm on Friday. Officials confirmed on Saturday morning 25 trucks in total have been set alight since.

KZN Shutdown: What we know

Protest action in Mooi Plaza

Reports shared on social media confirms northbound traffic is being diverted from Midmar back at Treverton, while southbound traffic is being diverted from Midway to Nottingham Road.

Officials have now confirmed that 19 trucks in total have been torched at the Mooi River plaza and 6 on the N3 bringing the total ro 25. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/u8JBfckObT — Jayed-Leigh Paulse (@JayedLeigh) July 10, 2021

Trucks set alight during the early morning hours are still burning. Law enforcement and emergency services are on scene and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

According to Truck and Freight, five trucks have been set alight on the N3 toll route this morning – three trucks were targetted on the northbound section while two southbound trucks are on fire as well.

While authorities said it couldn’t be confirmed if the protest action is linked to Jacob Zuma’s case, some protesters at the scene told reporters they are angry over Zuma’s arrest.

05h17 10/07 #ProtestAlert: Violent protest action in the vicinity of #MooiPlaza. The entire roadway is CLOSED to traffic due to trucks on fire, reported gunshots and stone throwing. Law enforcement and emergency services are on scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/S2IzCVV2B9— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) July 10, 2021

Protesters were reportedly throwing stones at passing vehicles and gunshots were heard. T&F said motorists in need of assistance can contact the 24/7 N3 helpline on 0800 63 43 57.

Protesters play ‘cat and mouse’

Speaking to News24, N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) spokesperson Anita Heyl said all Durban-bound lanes are closed to traffic, following the burning of tyres.

A first responder told the outlet “protesters have been playing cat and mice with police”.

They allegedly cause chaos in one area and as soon as law enforcement responds, the protesters move to another area. Once police leave to respond to unrest elsewhere, the protesters return.

