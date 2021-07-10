News
Vhahangwele Nemakonde
10 Jul 2021
5:01 am

Daily news update: SA mourns Makhubo, Zuma and Magashule lose court bids, and Kaizer Chiefs new signings

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Ace Magashule, suspended ANC secretary-general, speaks ahead of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 26 May 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away

Makhubo in hospital after Covid-19 complications
Current Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away in hospital after contracting Covid-19. He was 53.

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. 

High court dismisses Zuma’s application to get out of jail

Jacob Zuma court
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Werner Hills

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed, with costs, former President Jacob Zuma’s urgent application to have his imprisonment stayed.

Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni delivered the judgement on Friday morning, without explaining the basis of his decision to dismiss the application.

Bad news for Ace – Court rules Magashule’s suspension stands

Magashule vs ANC
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in court. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that the suspension of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule was valid. The ruling was handed down by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday.

Magashule’s matter was brought on an urgent basis back in May, challenging the party’s step-aside guidelines which were hotly debated and adopted at its 54th national conference.

Here’s when citizens over the age of 35 will get their Covid-19 vaccines

Weekend vaccines, weekend jabs, covid-19

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Kubayi-Ngubane said the department was encouraged by the increase in COVID-19 vaccinations per day, but had been receiving a number of requests from citizens to prioritise a certain sector of the population.

Therefore, South Africans between the ages of 35 and 49 would be able to register for vaccines electronically from 15 July, with the rollout expected to commence from 1 August.

Kaizer Chiefs confirm six new signings

Kaizer Chiefs - Sifiso Hlanti - Swallows FC
Sifiso Hlanti is one of the players signed by Kaizer Chiefs for next season. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix.

The worst-kept secret in South African football was confirmed on Friday, as Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of six new players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

ALSO READGavin Hunt lures reported Kaizer Chiefs target to Chippa United

Amakhosi were expected to go big in this transfer window, after serving a season long transfer ban imposed by world footballing body Fifa, who found them guilty of misconduct in the transfer of Madagascan international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors.

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Give Jacob Zuma a double Pfizer
11 mins ago
11 mins ago

POLITICS

'Zuma and I are dying with ANC secrets,' says Magashule
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

KZN should brace for more Zuma-supporter ructions in coming weeks
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Prisoner hunger strike for Zuma a lie, says Correctional Services , Premier calls for calm
12 hours ago
12 hours ago


