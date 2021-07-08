Family meeting on the cards? Level 4 regulations to be assessed on Sunday

Cheryl Kahla

No end in sight as Covid-19 command council set to meet again this weekend.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday, 11 July 2021 “to assess developments in the Covid-19 pandemic” in South Africa and possibly adjust the lockdown regulations.

Family meeting loading?

Following the meeting, the NCCC will adjust its response to the Level 4 alert as needed. The meeting comes towards the end of a two-week period under adjusted restrictions as the third wave peaks.

The Presidency said in a statement the NCCC discussion will be followed by meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council and the Cabinet.

During the president’s previous family meeting, Ramaphosa announced the implementation of an adjusted level 4 lockdown for two weeks pending review, from Monday 28 June to Sunday 11 July.

Third wave in Gauteng

Professor Tom Moultrie from the University of Cape Town this week said infections are increasing rapidly in Gauteng and the Western Cape, while other provinces “are also showing strong signs of an increase in infections”.

Furthermore, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform also confirmed “the delta variant is widespread in many provinces”, leading experts to suggest lockdown likely to be extended.

Level 4 lockdown likely to continue

Earlier this week, the Bureau of Economic Research (BER) released its latest forecast and economists seem to agree the recent spike in Covid-19 cases “should influence whether the government decides on an extension”.

“Unfortunately, given the progression of the third wave since the measures were announced, we think it is likely that most, if not all, of the current restrictions will be extended,” BER said

