Bernadette Wicks and Earl Coetzee
9 Jul 2021
Ace in a hole? – SG now facing permanent expulsion from ANC

Court defeat could mean bad news for Magashule, who has in the past pushed for the expulsion of those who take the party to court.

Magashule could be out in the cold for good. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)
It's been a tough week for the Zuma-aligned RET (radical economic transformation) faction of the ANC, as Ace Magashule suffered a blow in court and could now possibly face permanent expulsion from the party. On Friday morning the high court in Johannesburg dismissed suspended ANC secretary-general Magashule's urgent application to have his suspension by the ANC overturned with costs. This was just a day after his RET-partner, former president Jacob Zuma, spent his first night behind bars and Carl Niehaus was arrested while live on television for violating lockdown regulations while marshalling MK veteran troops in support of Zuma. https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/breaking-news/2558298/watch-carl-niehaus-arrested-live-television/...

