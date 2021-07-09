Zuma’s arrest a new dawn for ANC, says Save-SA founder

ANC stalwart and Save SA founder Sipho Pityana says Jacob Zuma’s incarceration will exacerbate the internal friction in the ANC, but the party must be steadfast and take a principled position to rid itself of corrupt members. The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) expressed disgust at Zuma’s use of struggle and ethnicity identities to mobilise support […]

ANC stalwart and Save SA founder Sipho Pityana says Jacob Zuma’s incarceration will exacerbate the internal friction in the ANC, but the party must be steadfast and take a principled position to rid itself of corrupt members.



The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) expressed disgust at Zuma’s use of struggle and ethnicity identities to mobilise support as this was dangerous for the country.



“The patterns and the dangers are clear. It is vital that Mr Zuma and his supporters be held accountable every step of the way.



“We are profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas,” a foundation statement said.



Pityana said the ANC’s stance towards Zuma’s imprisonment was actually to draw the battle line between those that were not committed to ANC values and those that were.



Pityana said Zuma’s imprisonment proved nobody was above the law and that the constitution reigned supreme.



“It was a great day for all and it’s likely to result in some either leaving, or breaking away, or doing whatever they want, but they must make a call,” Pityana said.



“The ANC is basically sending a message that it is a party that refuses to be associated with corruption, the lawless bunch that is driving an agenda of violence.



“It’s about an ANC that is reclaiming its old territory. It’s so refreshing. It’s going to cause a lot of divisions because the forces of state capture, thieves and the corrupt who may be outside the organised formations were fighting back hard to try and stop the party reclaiming its original position,” Pityana said.



Pityana said it was “sad and unfortunate” to see Zuma landing himself in a situation that was avoidable.



“For many of us, it’s a very good day because it is the day of vindication of our constitutional democracy, where we have expressly chosen to have a society, unlike other post-liberation societies, where we have not left it at the whims of political leaders and erstwhile liberation heroes to determine our destinies,” Pityana said.



“Ours is governed by values embedded in the constitution, where everybody is held to those standards and values and guided by the laws that underscore it.”