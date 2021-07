It is highly unlikely that his fellow inmates and prison officials would allow imprisoned former President Jacob Zuma to be treated like any other offender, simply by virtue of him being former head of state, despite correctional services saying otherwise. The former President had said he would not go to jail despite the Constitutional Court sentencing him for contempt of court, but he woke up in a cell at the hospital section of the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu Natal on Thursday morning. Zuma’s new life for the next few months will include isolation in a cell for the first two...

It is highly unlikely that his fellow inmates and prison officials would allow imprisoned former President Jacob Zuma to be treated like any other offender, simply by virtue of him being former head of state, despite correctional services saying otherwise.

The former President had said he would not go to jail despite the Constitutional Court sentencing him for contempt of court, but he woke up in a cell at the hospital section of the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu Natal on Thursday morning.

Zuma’s new life for the next few months will include isolation in a cell for the first two weeks, orange overalls, and no special treatment from the correctional services.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, acting chief operations commissioner Phiko Mbambo said Zuma would not get any special treatment.

“I just want to reiterate that the former president is not getting any preferential treatment within the facility. He would be treated like any other offender that is within our facility,” he said.

Inmates won’t allow it

His fellow prisoners would not allow that, however, due to Zuma having served as president of the country, said spokesperson for the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights Golden Miles Bhudu.

“Here, we are talking about a former head of state. It will not, in this country, be that he be treated like any other. Prisoners won’t allow it. They will say he is their ‘baba’… I don’t even think he is going to eat prison food. Even if he says he wants to, they [prisoners and officials] won’t let him. Of course he will get special treatment – they will give it to him. This is reality,” said Bhudu.

Zuma’s incarceration

Like other offenders, Zuma likely went through the process of having his photos and fingerprints taken upon his arrival at the correctional facility, with his prison ID carded handed to him before going for his shoe and underwear fitting, after which he was handed his orange overalls, said Bhudu.

“They take you to an observation section, where you spend a week or two so that they can examine you. If you look like someone who is not right in the head, they will read your head. But the examination will also include checking for marks on your body, scars, birthmarks, which they enter into your file,” he explained.

[Read] Former President Jacob Zuma’s incarceration at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal will be dignified throughout his term, says Justice and @Min_JCS Services Minister @RonaldLamola https://t.co/e3r1N7zUSW pic.twitter.com/6OwpavkVhW— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) July 8, 2021

Zuma spent Thursday in the hospital section of the prison and is expected to remain in isolation for the next two weeks, as per Covid-19 protocols and to continue with further health and other assessments before his type of incarceration is determined, the department of correctional services explained during a media briefing on Thursday.

Head of the Estcourt prison Mpumi Hadebe said the former President would then be profiled to determine where he would be housed.

“It depends on the security classification of an offender. He would go through a process that will put him in a certain classification category and he will be housed as such.”

When is Zuma eligible for parole? What about medical parole?

Zuma would be eligible for parole once he serves a quarter of his sentence, Lamola explained.

This means should he be successful, Zuma could be released on parole by November in terms of section 73(6)(a) of the Correctional Services Act.

“In this case, there is no stipulation of a non-parole period. It means the former President is eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence is served,” said Lamola.

But Zuma could apply for medical parole as soon as tomorrow if a doctor confirms a relevant ailment, Bhudu explained.

“He could get medical parole tomorrow if he applies for it. The application goes to a doctor to confirm the ailment and that’s it. If you want to argue, then you can go to the highest court. It all depends on what the doctor says,” said Bhudu.

Lamola said this could be done by any offender and is dependent on the outcome of the medical parole board.

