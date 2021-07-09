Daily news update: Niehaus fined R3k, Zuma prison pics leaked and Lesufi apologises

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho escort former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says former president Jacob Zuma will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his prison sentence has been served.

Lamola briefed the media on Thursday to outline the Correctional Services processes to be followed for Zuma after the former president decided to hand himself over to the authorities on Wednesday night.

Carl Niehaus at the state capture commission of inquiry. Picture: Thulani Mbele

Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), has been released from the Estcourt Correctional Facility, and slapped with a R3,000 fine for contravening lockdown regulations.

Former President Jacob Zuma is fighting to stay out of jail. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has launched an investigation after photos went public on WhatsApp on Thursday afternoon showing former president Jacob Zuma being attended by a correctional services officer in what looks like the medical wing of the Estcourt Correctional Centre in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Lianhua Qingwen capsules. Picture: Yiling Pharmaceutical

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has apologised for promoting a traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 in a video.

The promotional video which took social media by storm shows Lesufi saying the traditional medicine capsules, Lianhua Qingwen, were offered to his family and provided relief from Covid-19 symptoms.

In this photo illustration, a phone screen displays a Facebook logo with the official portrait of former US President Donald Trump on the background, on 4 May 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. Picture: Olivier Douliery/AFP

“I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey — three real nice guys,” Trump announced at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Picture: iStock

The DA has revealed that more than R1 billion in municipal contracts in KwaZulu-Natal have been paid to state officials and their families.

This, according to the party, is contained in the Auditor General‘s (AG) report for 2019/21.

The party said this painted a disturbing picture of abuse of power by government officials in the province.

Pitso Mosimane knows his job is at risk if he loses to Kaizer Chiefs but would not have it any other way. Picture: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Pitso Mosimane knows that there is a possibility that he could lose his job as the head coach of AlmAhly if he does not successfully defend the Caf Champions League on July 17, when he leads the Red Devils in the final against Kaizer Chiefs in Morocco.