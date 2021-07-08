Richard Chemaly
3 minute read
8 Jul 2021
6:38 pm
News
Columns | News | Opinion | Premium

Zuma arrest: Keep this same energy for the R500 billion’s thieves, please

Richard Chemaly

The energy used to defend Zuma should be redirected, while government would also do well to go after other crooks with the same zeal

Carl Niehaus, former ANC spokesperson at Pietermaritzburg High Court on May 17, 2021 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. It is reported that Zuma faces charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud - nine of which are for allegedly making false income tax returns. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Zuma supporters may be ridiculously mistaken in their argumentation, but they do have one thing right; the application of law and bloodlust is disproportionate. Make no mistake though. Unlike what Dali may have you believe, the objective of applying the law equally requires application of the law, and not avoiding its application. In other words, the solution to the disproportionality is not to give uBaba a get out of jail free card. It is to put more jackasses in jail! The debate as to whether this bust is politically inspired is neither here nor there. If there’s one thing this...

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Health department finally places medical graduates
11 mins ago
11 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma can expect a cushy time in prison, despite what officials say
41 mins ago
41 mins ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Voter registration postponed, but delay may not be ideal for Covid-19 cases to decline, says IEC
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Zuma did not go willingly, but was 'cornered and given an ultimatum’
2 hours ago
2 hours ago