Snow, cold front, floods: severe weather expected in Cape Town tonight

Cheryl Kahla

Cape Town residents are warned to brace for a chilly evening.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe weather conditions expected on Thursday evening, including a cold front making landfall, a dusting of snow and the possibility of floods.

Cape Town weather warnings

The weather service warns residents to prepare for strong to gale force winds and heavy rainfall from mid-afternoon over the south-western Cape. Impacts include:

Localised damage to formal and informal settlements

Fallen trees affecting roads and properties

High-sided vehicles may be at risk of toppling over

Runaway fires fueled by strong north-westerly winds

Sea navigation may be affected

Disruption of beachfront activities

Snow in Western Cape

“Light snowfall is expected over the high ground of the Western Cape and the south-western high ground of the Northern Cape this evening”.

Wind alerts

Gale force winds of between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour are expected over the southern interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape.

“Offshore, between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay, strong gale north-westerly to westerly winds are expected with significant wave heights of four to five metres.”

A strong cold front made landfall this afternoon (08 July 2021) over the SW Cape resulting in gale force winds and heavy rainfall. Ahead of the front, dry and bergwind conditions prevail causing veld fires and blowing dust with 30-32°C maximums along the Eastern Cape coast. pic.twitter.com/WoU4JtrPf0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2021

Rain alerts

Residents are warned of localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements and disruption to electrical services. In addition, “motor vehicle accidents are like on wet slippery roads”, the weather service said.

A cold front will make landfall over the western region of the province by Thursday evening, resulting in rainfall over the southern parts of the city of Cape Town, the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof.

Emergency services on standby

As reported by SABC News, emergency workers are on standby. City Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell warns “heavy rainfall over short periods could result in localised flooding”.

“In the event there are any threats to life or property as a result of the weather, residents are advised to call the city’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.”

NOW READ: Snow transforms southern Africa into a winter wonderland