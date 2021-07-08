Sipho Mabena
8 Jul 2021
Zuma did not go willingly, but was ‘cornered and given an ultimatum’

Sipho Mabena

The former president may not have gone willingly to serve his prison sentence, but experts say his perks are safe, no matter what.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied
Defiant to the last minute, former president Jacob Zuma was apparently given an ultimatum to either hand himself over, or be dragged out of his Nkandla homestead kicking and screaming. https://citizen.co.za/news/2557206/saps-confirm-zuma-has-been-arrested-and-will-spend-night-in-prison/ To avoid arrest, Zuma’s motorcade sped out of the homestead at 11.20pm, minutes before the deadline for his imminent arrest on Wednesday, and handed himself over to the Correctional Services. “He suddenly found himself between a rock and a hard place, so he surrendered to avoid being dragged out kicking and screaming. I was not there but I cannot imagine Zuma saying I am giving it up. It was...

