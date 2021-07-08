News
Crime | News | South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
8 Jul 2021
7:21 am

Suspected abalone poachers arrested near Robben Island

News24 Wire

The 920 shucked abalone seized had an estimated street value of R345 000.

Photo: SAPS

Eight suspected abalone poachers were arrested close to Robben Island on Wednesday morning by Border Police stationed at Cape Town harbour

According to a statement by the police, on Tuesday evening, law enforcement started with random vessel patrols in the bay and around Robben Island during a dark moon and calm sea conditions.

Poaching vessel detected

At around 2:00, a vessel was detected close to Robben Island. It was pursued and brought to a halt.

“Upon closer investigation, it was found that the vessel was carrying persons in diving gear who were in possession of bags of abalone on-board the vessel,” police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

“The suspects were arrested and taken to Cape Town harbour for processing. A total of eight males from Hawston and Hout Bay, aged between 25 and 32, were arrested.”

abalone poachers robben island
Photo: SAPS

R345k worth of abalone

Van Wyk added the 920 shucked abalone seized had an estimated street value of R345 000. Authorities also confiscated a 7m rubber duck.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the Living Marine Resources Act, National Environmental Management: Protection Areas Act, and for being in contravention of Disaster Management Act regulations.

NOW READ: Rescued Cape cormorant chicks faring well after being abandoned by their parents

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Garden Route: Surge in hospital admissions, 95% spike in Covid-19 cases
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

Zuma arrest: 'It can’t rain forever', says Magashule
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

SA's MeerKAT telescope discovers group of unidentified galaxies
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

NEWS

Powerball Jackpot: R116m for the taking this week
17 hours ago
17 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Garden Route: Surge in hospital admissions, 95% spike in Covid-19 cases
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

Zuma arrest: 'It can’t rain forever', says Magashule
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

NEWS

SA's MeerKAT telescope discovers group of unidentified galaxies
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

NEWS

Powerball Jackpot: R116m for the taking this week
17 hours ago
17 hours ago