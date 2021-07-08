Zuma arrest: ‘it can’t rain forever’, says Magashule

Cheryl Kahla

Ace Magashule called on Zuma supporters to remain focused.

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday said supporters of former President Jacob Zuma must ‘soldier on’.

Taking to social media, Magashule said, “Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever. We soldier on.”

The Constitutional Court will hear Zuma’s application for it to rescind the judgment on Monday.

Earlier, Magashule called on Zuma supporters to remain focused, saying the movement is “highly motivated”. In the struggle, you will never become like ‘ugh shame’; in the struggle, you remain focused,” Magashule added.

Addressing the cheering crowd outside Nkandla on Sunday, Magashule said “people want to finish the African National Congress, they want to disband every branch, they want to disband and remove comrades”.

Referring to the party’s party’s step-aside guidelines, Magashule said: When they disband you as a branch, you must still be a branch. When they expel you, you must still be a member of the ANC. You must not go anywhere.”

