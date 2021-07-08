Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
8 Jul 2021
4:46 am
News
News | Premium

‘Someone has the same ID as me’

Brian Sokutu

For Mayhew, it all began in 2010, while preparing for a visit of five countries, when he went to 'a do-it-foryou service' in Fordsburg to renew his passport.

A South African birth certificate and Identity document. Picture: iStock
Kevin Mayhew is not a Vorster. The boss of Design & Media Planning has for months been battling to shake off the “Mr Vorster” brand, whenever handing over his identity document to bank consultants. “I have discovered that all my identity and bank details are linked to a Mr Vorster, who I have been told has a dual citizenship. What will happen to my estate and how will my family inherit it if I die?” said a frustrated Mayhew. Mayhew relived a baffling experience when he recently visited a bank. “When I went to Capitec Bank to open a new...

Read more on these topics