The ANC’s warning that it is going to deal with those behind a plot to unleash a violent confrontation with security forces in Nkandla sounds like tough talk – but it’s all hot air and no action.



Tuesday’s tongue-lashing by ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte of Jacob Zuma supporters who gathered illegally outside his homestead, sounded like Luthuli House was about to put its foot down on ill-discipline within its ranks.



But past events showed the ANC talks more than it acts. The ANC’s suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, openly violated his suspension conditions, including addressing public meetings, but no action was taken against him and other members who continued to flout party rules.



In its fear of a Marikana-style massacre by police at Nkandla, the ANC postponed its crucial national executive committee (NEC).



It dispatched a high-powered delegation to calm down the tensions in what was a likely standoff between the police and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) members who brandished weapons – with some firing shots in the air.



ANC regalia was burned by some members to express anger at the party’s failure to openly stand by Zuma in his battles with the criminal justice system.



Duarte said the party went to Nkandla to quell the possible confrontation. The ANC was concerned about likely loss of innocent lives, at the same time wanted the law to take its course.



ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu, who was part of the delegation, was seen trying to calm down MKMVA members.



Duarte said the Nkandla situation did not represent a popular uprising but that it was engineered within the ANC ranks. She said the party knew who the organisers were and her office and provincial secretaries have been task with investigating and taking disciplinary action.

“We are concerned about ill-discipline in the ANC,” Duarte said.



The party is aware of the “counterrevolutionary” calls for violence made by some and the party abhorred the brandishing and firing of guns, particularly the participation of MKMVA.



Duarte said although the NEC delegates have not yet given a feed back to Luthuli House, Sisulu and Tony Yengeni spoke with Zuma.