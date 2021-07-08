Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
8 Jul 2021
4:38 am
News
News | Premium

Still no new plane after crash that killed three crew members

Brian Sokutu

Meanwhile, aviation technical expert Sputla Lekalakala, whose wife Tebogo perished in the plane crash, has questioned the adherence of safety standards by Sacaa aircraft before the tragedy.

First officer Tebogo Lekalakala, flight inspector Gugu Mnguni and captain Thabiso Tolo. They were with flight inspector Gugu Mnguni when a Cessna S550 Citation SII crashed last year. Picture: SA Civil Aviation Authority/Twitter
A year after the plane crash that claimed the lives of three SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) crew, the regulator has not been able to replace the aircraft – due to tender red tape and lack of funding – with Sacaa opting to appoint a flight inspection service provider to carry out the calibration of the country’s airports navigation system. Captain Thabiso Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Lekalakala, 33, and flight inspector Gugu Mnguni, 36, died when the Cessna S550 Citation SII plane crashed in the mountainous area of George – still subject of an investigation. According to Sacaa spokesperson...

Read more on these topics