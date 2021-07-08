Still no new plane after crash that killed three crew members
Brian Sokutu
Meanwhile, aviation technical expert Sputla Lekalakala, whose wife Tebogo perished in the plane crash, has questioned the adherence of safety standards by Sacaa aircraft before the tragedy.
First officer Tebogo Lekalakala, flight
inspector Gugu Mnguni and captain Thabiso Tolo. They were with flight
inspector Gugu Mnguni when a Cessna S550 Citation SII crashed last year. Picture: SA Civil Aviation Authority/Twitter
Read more on these topics