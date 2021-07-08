Small businesses get R12 million from Hollard

Citizen reporter

For Soweto-based grilled chicken restaurant Moja Chicken, the campaign has been a springboard for expansion: 'We are sealing two deals – opening franchises in Limpopo and in Vaal.'

In the true spirit of ubuntu – “it takes a village…” – small startup businesses have benefitted for a marketing boost from a big corporate player.



Hollard, the insurance and financial services company, gave away more than R12 million of its own adspend to 12 small businesses as a helping hand during the trying times of Covid. And it’s working as those small businesses report a boom in trade.



The Big Ads For Small Business campaign was conceptualised in partnership with VMLY&R and 12 businesses were chosen to receive advertising exposure each across billboards, TV spots, radio, street poles, bus shelters, print, social and digital media.

The package also included business advice, full ad agency resources and professional video and photo shoots and recording sessions. The small business owners had never seen their brands on a billboard before.



“To see tangible outdoor media and television ads for our company feels euphoric,” was the response from Pride Radebe and Letsi Mailula, cofounders of Ground One Coffee, which supplies coffee and other hot beverages to restaurants, coffee shops, corporates and events, among other related services.



They had also never experienced the difference that a largescale, targeted ad campaign can make to a business. Ground One Coffee’s website visits jumped from a couple hundred per month to more than 2 000.



“We have signed a deal with Capitec to install ATMs at all our Moja stores. They saw our TVC ads and then found us on Hollard’s Google Search ads,” says founder Letlhogonolo Motseeng.



Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer for Hollard Insurance, says: “Growing the businesses impacts the families that work in them and their communities, and creates better futures. Real partnership, fearlessness and deep commitment to the idea are the gifts that enable us to do meaningful work like this.”



Hollard group marketing manager Joanna Mondon adds: “The spirit of our brand campaign resonated with all our media partners and we were captivated by their passion to support and empower small businesses.



“We had some new media suppliers approach us and offer their services to extend our campaign. Partnering is in our DNA and securing win-win-win partnerships has always been a big part of how we operate.



“These extra media ‘sprinkles’ have added a special smile to this campaign.”



VMLY&R chief creative officer Ryan McManus says: “Sometimes we get to create campaigns that benefit an NGO or society in a positive way. But in this case, the success of this campaign is shared.



“There have been massive positive impacts on every single small business – actual results like sales increases, new franchise offerings, listings with national retailers and new contracts.



“It’s incredible to see advertising serving its true purpose of using creativity to grow business.”