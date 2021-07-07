Police move towards Nkandla as Edward Zuma vows to fight a million men with his stick

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it is 'very concerned about unfolding developments' and will continue to the situation closely.

With over two hours before before the midnight deadline, officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS) are reportedly on their way to Nkandla, while another motorcade just entered the premises.

According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele is not in the motorcade that just entered Nkandla. Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said earlier on Wednesday that the minister would not be in Nkandla today.

Zuma’s son Edward, who has declared that he would die before his father gets arrested, reportedly tried to stop the motorcade from entering his father’s homestead, saying they would have to drive over him. He told eNCA shortly before 10pm that he would be able to fight off a million men with the stick he was carrying.

He added cryptically that his father “is in South Africa”, without answering whether Zuma was still at Nkandla.

Addressing the media, Zuma’s diehard supporter Carl Niehaus said Zuma’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, was engaging with authorities. Niehaus called on the police to “behave” themselves.

“I’m aware that his legal team, advocate Dali Mpofu, is engaging with the authorities. I spoke to Mpofu before I arrived here at Nkandla telephonically. I cannot comment on whether he [Zuma] will be handing himself to the police but I do know that Zuma has made it clear that he is not in favour of this arrest,” he said.

“I wish that Minister Cele and SAPS behave in a manner that puts South Africa first, that puts stability and peace in South Africa first and not raise the tensions.”

Earlier: Zuma’s lawyers ask ConCourt to suspend his arrest for now

Zuma’s lawyers wrote to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) requesting a directive that the execution of the committal order for his arrest be suspended pending the outcome of the high court’s decision on Friday and the ConCourt application on 12 July.

The ConCourt sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court last week.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture approached the ConCourt on an urgent basis for an order that would compel Zuma to cooperate with the commission.

After being ordered to appear before the commission, Zuma released a statement accusing the commission and the ConCourt of victimising him. He vowed he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.

ALSO READ: Zuma not above the law: Top cops fail law and order

According to News24, a police force that had gathered in Empangeni about 100km from Zuma’s Nkandla homestead was on the move, with the Public Order Policing (POP) Unit to be tasked with crowd control should Zuma be arrested this evening.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has said it was “very concerned about unfolding developments” and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“The Lawyers of our Patron, H.E Prez Zuma, are in touch with the relevant authorities. The Foundation will soon advise way forward,” it said.

The Foundation wishes to inform the Nation that a letter has been sent to the Constitutional Court to issue a directive prohibiting the execution of the Arrest Order pending the outcome of all legal processes.#WenzenuZuma— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 7, 2021

In their letter, his lawyers have asked the apex court for more time. The Constitutional Court appears to have received the letter from Zuma’s lawyers asking the court to suspend his arrest for now. The letter is part of the court’s collection of letters and and affidavits relating to Zuma’s case.

“We write to request that you issue a directive in terms of which the execution of the committal orders of the Constitution is suspended pending the outcome of the judgment on Friday 9 July 2021, alternatively pending the outcome of the judgment to be heard by the Constitutional Court on Monday, 12 July,” it reads.

ALSO READ: Suspense as police await new orders on Zuma’s arrest

“There is prejudice to the life of our client in the event of the judgment of the High Court ordering a suspension of the commital orders, alternatively the Constitutional Court, rescinding its orders.

“We understand that the Constitutional Court may direct the suspension of its orders, which if granted would be binding on the High Court, to prevent our client from being arrested prior to all legal processes being finalised. We await your urgent response.”