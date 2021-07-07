Zuma’s motorcade speeds out of Nkandla with minutes to go to his arrest

Vhahangwele Nemakonde and Charles Cilliers

With less than an hour to go before the SAPS leadership falls foul of an order to arrest Jacob Zuma, tensions were rising.

A mass of cars sped out of the Nkandla homestead at about three-quarters to midnight on Wednesday, with speculation that former president Jacob Zuma was being transported in one of the vehicles from his home.

The vehicles were identified as the presidential motorcade but it was not confirmed whether Zuma was being taken anywhere, including to a police station to hand himself over for arrest. Reports suggest that Zuma was, however, on his way to hand himself over.

A motorcade leaving Nkandla heading towards Kranskop, it's unclear whether Zuma was inside one of the cars that exited his homestead.@DailyNewsSA @PhungulaWillem #Zumaarrest pic.twitter.com/QNBiqGkxEP— Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) July 7, 2021

Supporters massed at Nkandla were reportedly “dejected” at the news.

A Daymed ambulance that initially failed in gaining access to the Nkandla homestead at about 10.30pm by the singing crowd led by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward was admitted closer to 11pm, as they suspected the vehicle may have been part of a ruse to arrest Zuma.

Reportedly it was there to help an elderly lady in need of medical attention.

When eNCA had earlier tried to gain clarity about the ambulance situation, Edward said it was unlikely there was an emergency situation at Nkandla or he would have known about it. He denied that his father was in ill-health. Edward later said they had clarified the matter and the ambulance would be let in.

[WATCH] surprisingly, an ambulance has just arrived at the homestead of the ex-president. However members of the disbanded #MKMVA and Zuma supporters are refusing that it enters inside. #ZumaArrest @News24 @TeamNews24 “Zuma is not sick and is going nowhere” they say. pic.twitter.com/He8aHORWad— Pule Letshwiti-Jones (@pule_jones) July 7, 2021

It had further been reported that the Constitutional Court was allegedly sitting to consider Zuma’s attempt to have his arrest warrant stayed after they were sent a letter by Zuma’s legal team on Wednesday afternoon. This was not confirmed and in an interview with Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, he was unable to confirm it either.

Manyi also asked for time to confirm whether Zuma had opted to hand himself over to the authorities.

Officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS) were reportedly earlier on their way to Nkandla, while another motorcade had already entered the premises. However, it was later reported that the police may have been holding back to hear the court’s final word on the matter.

According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele was not in the motorcade that had entered the compound.

Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said earlier on Wednesday that the minister would not be in Nkandla today.

Edward, who has declared that he would die before his father gets arrested, also tried to stop the motorcade from entering his father’s homestead, saying they would have to drive over him. He later told eNCA shortly before 10pm that he would be able to fight off a million men with the stick he was carrying.

He added cryptically that his father “is in South Africa”, without answering whether Zuma was still at Nkandla.

The crowd has said they did not care about the 9pm Covid-lockdown curfew, nor were they expressing concern about the spread of the virus.

Addressing the media, Zuma’s diehard supporter Carl Niehaus said Zuma’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, was engaging with authorities. Niehaus called on the police to “behave” themselves.

“I’m aware that his legal team, advocate Dali Mpofu, is engaging with the authorities. I spoke to Mpofu before I arrived here at Nkandla telephonically. I cannot comment on whether he [Zuma] will be handing himself to the police but I do know that Zuma has made it clear that he is not in favour of this arrest,” he said.

ALSO READ: Police have no choice but to arrest Zuma, say analysts

“I wish that Minister Cele and SAPS behave in a manner that puts South Africa first, that puts stability and peace in South Africa first and not raise the tensions.”

Earlier: Zuma’s lawyers ask ConCourt to suspend his arrest for now

Zuma’s lawyers wrote to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) requesting a directive that the execution of the committal order for his arrest be suspended pending the outcome of the high court’s decision on Friday and the ConCourt application on 12 July.

The ConCourt sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison after finding him guilty of contempt of court last week.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture approached the ConCourt on an urgent basis for an order that would compel Zuma to cooperate with the commission.

After being ordered to appear before the commission, Zuma released a statement accusing the commission and the ConCourt of victimising him. He vowed he would rather go to jail than appear before the commission.

ALSO READ: Zuma not above the law: Top cops fail law and order

According to News24, a police force that had gathered in Empangeni about 100km from Zuma’s Nkandla homestead was on the move, with the Public Order Policing (POP) Unit to be tasked with crowd control should Zuma be arrested this evening.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has said it was “very concerned about unfolding developments” and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“The Lawyers of our Patron, H.E Prez Zuma, are in touch with the relevant authorities. The Foundation will soon advise way forward,” it said.

The Foundation wishes to inform the Nation that a letter has been sent to the Constitutional Court to issue a directive prohibiting the execution of the Arrest Order pending the outcome of all legal processes.#WenzenuZuma— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 7, 2021

In their letter, his lawyers have asked the apex court for more time. The Constitutional Court appears to have received the letter from Zuma’s lawyers asking the court to suspend his arrest for now. The letter is part of the court’s collection of letters and and affidavits relating to Zuma’s case.

“We write to request that you issue a directive in terms of which the execution of the committal orders of the Constitution is suspended pending the outcome of the judgment on Friday 9 July 2021, alternatively pending the outcome of the judgment to be heard by the Constitutional Court on Monday, 12 July,” it reads.

ALSO READ: Suspense as police await new orders on Zuma’s arrest

“There is prejudice to the life of our client in the event of the judgment of the High Court ordering a suspension of the commital orders, alternatively the Constitutional Court, rescinding its orders.

“We understand that the Constitutional Court may direct the suspension of its orders, which if granted would be binding on the High Court, to prevent our client from being arrested prior to all legal processes being finalised. We await your urgent response.”