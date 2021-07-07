Western Cape health dept pauses most non-emergency healthcare

News24 Wire

The decision comes as the third wave of Covid-19 infections takes hold across the country.

Non-emergency medical services are being scaled back at Western Cape health department facilities to reduce the number of contacts as Covid-19 cases increase.

“We understand this might be an inconvenience to some, but it is important to remember why we are doing this – to ensure we have sufficient capacity to provide emergency medical care to those with life-threatening conditions and those who are admitted with Covid-19,” the department announced on Wednesday.

Gauteng and the Western Cape recorded the most new cases in recent days.

In response, the Western Cape Department of Health has decided to cut back on patient contact time at its facilities, except for emergencies and certain essential services.

This means:

It is postponing non-urgent outpatient appointments and elective surgeries;

Stable hospital patients will be discharged for further management at home or intermediate care facilities.

The department has urged people to only go to hospitals for emergencies.

The following emergency services will continue:

Emergency surgeries;

Obstetric surgeries;

High-risk obstetric clinic;

Fracture clinic;

Limited eye care and eye surgery; and

Allied health for emergency cases.

Primary healthcare clinics will also scale down services.

They will dispense medication that will last for longer periods where possible, non-urgent appointments will be postponed and alternative dates given, and dental services and eye care will be limited to emergencies only.

Midwife obstetric units will continue to operate, and there will be limited medication delivery to stable chronic patients.

Essential clinic services will continue, such as tuberculosis and HIV screening and treatment, chronic care, family planning, immunisations and antenatal and postnatal care.

The call centre number for further information is 0860 142 142.