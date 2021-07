The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the deal between the health department and Digital Vibes will only be made public once all checks and balances have been satisfied, but the Presidency does intend to keep the public abreast on the matter, said Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale. The presidency is studying the SIU report on the controversial R150 million contract entered into between the health department and Digital Vibes following allegations the company is linked to close associates of health Minister Zweli Nkhize. Seale confirmed earlier this week that the Presidency had received the final report which is being studied....

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the deal between the health department and Digital Vibes will only be made public once all checks and balances have been satisfied, but the Presidency does intend to keep the public abreast on the matter, said Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

The presidency is studying the SIU report on the controversial R150 million contract entered into between the health department and Digital Vibes following allegations the company is linked to close associates of health Minister Zweli Nkhize.

Seale confirmed earlier this week that the Presidency had received the final report which is being studied.

Asked whether the report would be made public anytime soon, Seale told The Citizen that this would require some time.

“I think it could go public once we are satisfied with the balances. I think we need to give it some time.”

He said transparency is an integral part of government’s work but there are instances where sensitivity has to be exercised based on the nature of information.

“I don’t think there should be any concern about transparency but I think people should also appreciate that where the report may make recommendations about consequence management, that one can manage that process with equal integrity.”

While the findings of the report are being studied, it can not be estimated when the Presidency would make its findings and recommendations, with the fate of Mkhize now in the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are studying the statement with the view to both keeping the public abreast but preserving information that may be used or will be used in investigations, prosecutions or whatever the form of consequence management. So, it is hard to tell,” Seale told The Citizen.

Mkhize had taken special leave pending the probe into the deal which benefited his close associates, long-time spokesperson Tahera Mather, and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha.

The company had also allegedly grossly inflated the price of its work, which the health department could have done internally.

Last month, the SIU was granted the go-ahead by the Special Tribunal to freeze R22 million found in the banking and investment accounts of Digital Vibes and business and individuals paid by the communications company.

