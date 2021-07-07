Pearl Thusi likely wishing she kept her government corruption thoughts to herself

Lerato Maimela

Known as the problematic Twitter queen, Thusi has once again been attacked by her followers for asking questions about SA's government.

Twitter simply loves to hate on Pearl Thusi.

The actress and television personality is once again a hot topic of discussion on social media after she asked questions on Twitter about the country’s government and was met with cold and bitter responses from her followers.

The actress woke up this morning and took to Twitter to pose a series of questions, the one being “is there anything our government is doing right guys. there must be something they’re doing properly because surely they’re not just spending state funds for fun.” (sic)

Is there anything out govt is doing right guys. There must be SOMETHING they’re doing properly because surely they’re not just spending state funds for fun. — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 7, 2021

The other question which got tweeps fired up was: “Apart from corruption, what else does the South African Government do well? (10 marks).”

Apart from corruption, what else does the South African Government do well? (10 marks)— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) July 7, 2021

Thusi’s followers responded to her tweet by implying that she, as well as other actors, may be a part of the problem, as they benefit the most from the corruption the government is involved in.

“It gives celebrities like Pearl Thusi, Shimza, Somizi gigs with huge amount of monies to canvas for the ANC and influence poor black people who love those celebrities to ultimately vote the corrupt ANC. I feel for the blind people who don’t know how this mafia system operates,” said a Twitter user.

Also Read: How much did taxpayers pay Zomizi for his cookoff with tourism minister?

Annoyed by the negative attention and cruel responses Twitter, Pearl later tweeted about people always having something bad to say about others and having to always remember to keep your chin up and continue living your truth no matter what.

“What I learnt from thanks to black twitter… No matter what life throws at you, never cower and continue living your truth. Keep your chin up because it’s the only way to keep your eyes on God and not lose sight of the light He blesses you with from above,” said the actress in a tweet.

ALSO READ: ‘I wish South Africans knew how much I love them’- Pearl Thusi can’t catch a break

Take a look at some of the responses Pearl Thusi received from her followers on Twitter:

Giving y'all opportunities to appear in every soapie, telenovela, movie, series, presenting, radio, over graduates who are up & coming.

And then when you run out of tenders, you ask what you are asking us now. pic.twitter.com/5vBVqtuG0I— Mshayazabhodlimpi (@Signore_Prof) July 7, 2021

Endorse celebrities during campaigns to mislead South African people !! pic.twitter.com/oYnzdalaiP— ????A king does not take orders  ???? (@AlHail_RSA) July 7, 2021

To hire celebs like you to read kiddies books durring lockdown when there are qualified teachers sitting at home without jobs— Davey Ngobeni???????? (@Davey_Unplugged) July 7, 2021

Using you to lure voters pic.twitter.com/6rNPdHd8nm— Mbomvu ???????? Somahhashi (@Mlu_Mbovu) July 7, 2021

Out of honest curiosity nkosazan. When you guys are hanging out with these people, do you ever discuss corruption and remedies for it?— Siyabonga Nxasana (@SiyaNxax) July 7, 2021