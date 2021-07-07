News
7 Jul 2021
2:59 pm

Police ministry mum on Cele’s Durban trip as Zuma’s arrest deadline looms

On Monday the Police Minister wrote to the Constitutional Court to clarify whether he should carry out the arrest or wait for Zuma's legal application to be finalised.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

All eyes are on Police Minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner of police Khehla Sitole as the nation waits to see if they will enforce the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma by midnight on Wednesday.

On Monday Cele and Sitole wrote to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to clarify whether they should carry out the arrest or wait for Zuma’s legal application to be finalised.

He said should there be no response by the court he would arrest Zuma.

Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, on Wednesday said Cele was in Durban but could not say if he was there to carry out the arrest or not,

“That I suggest that you refer this matter to the SAPS, they make arrests after all,” Themba said.

ALSO READ: Will Zuma really be arrested tonight?

“It is our clients’ view that the pending litigation has a direct impact on the action they should take in terms of the court order,” the state attorney said in the letter to the ConCourt on behalf of Cele and Sitole.

“In view of the unique situation presented by the development and the legal matrix involved, our clients will, out of respect of the unfolding of litigation the processes [sic], hold further actions they are expected to take in terms of the honourable court’s order, in abeyance.”

