Horse racing best bets, Wednesday 7 July 2021

KENILWORTH

BEST BET

RACE 1 NO 1 SON OF SILK – WIN

This horse stands out not only because of his strong form but because he ran a great race in soft going last time. With all the rain in the Western Cape, the track is certain to be soft.

Trained by Andre Nel, this son of Silvano has been racing over longer distances but could enjoy the drop to 1200m in these conditions. Should be very hard to beat.

VALUE BET

RACE 5 SWINGER No 1 TRIPPLE JET AND No 5 HIGH MOON

Candice Bass-Robinson-trained Tripple Jet has the better current form in this race but stable companion High Moon has the better potential. There are a lot of stories going around that this is going to be a feature-race contender as he matures and he could very well be suited to the soft conditions.

He was priced up favourite to win at last week’s rained-out meeting at Durbanville but this race is a little stronger and he is quoted at 10-1.

The Swinger with Tripple Jet looks the way to go and it should pay decently.

