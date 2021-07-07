Bill Harrop’s legacy to live on through his children

Marizka Coetzer

Lifelong friend Tracy Robb and fellow aviator described Harrop as a legend, mentor, boss. They were friends for 41 years.

The legacy of legendary tourism icon Bill Harrop, who lost his battle against Covid, will live on through his children. He died on Sunday, eight days after his wife, Mary, also lost her battle against the coronavirus, leaving behind two children, four grandchildren and the balloon business he started 40 years ago.



“On Sunday, my dad, my hero, my best friend, Bill Harrop, gained his angel wings,” daughter Sarah Bauling said.

“We are privileged to be in a position to take over his legacy and continue making people’s dreams come true.”



Bauling said her father continually contributed to the tourism industry and served on many boards, including the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association and Skal International.

“Not only was Harrop passionate about the business side of the business, he was passionate about the people – be it our team, passengers… in fact, every single person he engaged with. My dad was a giver, he shared, he contributed,” Bauling said.

She recalled the day she began her training for a hot air balloon licence.

“He arrived in his little red Porsche. I was already airborne… and dad was on the ground and cheering me on. He was like a kid at Christmas.”



A few months later, when Bauling had to do the altitude flight, to 2 130 metres above ground, she requested her father be on board for that specific flight.



“It was one of the greatest flights I have ever had and to have experienced that once in a lifetime moment with him by my side was priceless. Every flight with him was amazing, he loved sharing his stories and the passengers were always smitten by him,” Bauling said.



One of the things Bauling said she would never forget was her father’s love for her mother.

“The way he loved my mom unconditionally and how, even after 51 years of marriage, he would still open the door for her. He remained a true gentleman right to his very last breath.”



“Bill, you played an enormous role in my career and life. We shared many sunrises and I shall think of you and Mary every time I see that ball of fire in the sky,” he said.



A memorial service for the couple will be held on Saturday and will be live-streamed.



