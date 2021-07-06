Ramaphosa studying SIU report on Digital Vibes

Citizen reporter

Mkhize is on special leave pending the finalisation of the investigation into the Digital Vibes tender saga at the department.

The Presidency has announced President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the final report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on an investigation into a contract between the national department of health and service provider, Digital Vibes.

“The Presidency is studying the report and will keep the public abreast of developments in this matter. It will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings,” said spokesperson Tyrone Seale in a statement on Tuesday.

Report

According to a Sunday Times, the Digital Vibes report found Health Minister Zweli Mkhize allegedly pressured Department of Health officials to appoint the company which linked to his close associates, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha.

The department initially contracted Digital Vibes for the National Health Insurance (NHI) campaign in 2019, which is when he reportedly pressured officials to appoint the agency for the R150 million communications contract.

The work was expanded to include communications on Covid-19. The controversial communications firm scored a cool R35 million before the department approved its work.

Contravened

Both the tender and the bidding process contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

According to the SIU, of the R150 million paid to the company, R25 million went towards the NHI media campaign, while the remaining R125 million was paid for work on Covid-19 projects.

Meanwhile, the SIU has been granted an order to freeze R22 million in bank accounts linked to Digital Vibes.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by News24 Wire