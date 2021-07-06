Sipho Mabena
Aarto: Setting itself up to be SA’s next etolls failure

Just as with the contentious etolls system, critics say government is pushing through and unworkable, unenforceable system , doomed to fail.

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula. Photo: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe
Already rejected by the Western Cape government, its full implementation on the rocks and constitutionality challenged, the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act has stirred a sense of etolls déjà vu. The contentious points-demerit system, where a driver loses points for different traffic transgressions which could eventually lead to them losing their driving licences, was supposed to come into effect on July 1 but has been delayed by another year. Road crashes claim an average of 14 000 lives per year in SA, amongst the highest in the world, with the costs to the economy estimated at over R150-billion...

