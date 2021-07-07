Daily news update: Zuma judgment reserved, Gauteng’s R7m blunder and MKMVA

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Former President Jacob Zuma is fighting to stay out of jail. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the matter brought by former president Jacob Zuma’s, which sought to have his arrest and imprisonment stayed pending his contempt of court rescission application set for next week.

The ruling will be delivered on Friday morning.

Former president Jacob Zuma and Carl Niehaus outside the Zondo commission in 2019. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

In a statement on Tuesday, Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus in effect showed the ANC national executive committee (NEC) the middle finger.

Acting ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte earlier reaffirmed in a press conference about Monday’s special NEC meeting that the MKMVA and MK Council would both need to be disbanded.

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

During the proceedings on Tuesday, advocate Dali Mpofu – Zuma’s attorney – told Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni that the former president’s application sought to interdict the implementation of the arrest order given by the ConCourt.

Mpofu said the ConCourt’s minority judgment – which had also found that Zuma had been in contempt, with the only difference being a preference for a suspended prison sentence – was the reason “why we are all here”.

Atul Gupta at the launch of ANN7 news channel on August 21, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / James Oatway)

An article in Sunday World has focused on the ongoing difficulties of the controversial Gupta family since they became fugitives from justice in South Africa.

They have reportedly been trying to “flee” their current bolthole of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid possible extradition to South Africa to stand trial, but one major hurdle has been their inability to have new passports issued or reissued to members of the family.

Photo: iStock

Lara Herrero, a researcher at the Griffith University in Australia studying the glycobiology of vector-borne diseases, says people infected with the Delta variant experience symptoms different to those commonly associated with Covid-19.

The most common Covid-19 symptoms include fever and coughing along with a loss of taste and smell, while very few patients are presented with a headache and sore throat.

Avhashoni Tshifhango of Thulamela Local Municipality in Thohoyandou was fired last week by the ANC in Limpopo for allegedly failing to provide leadership and irregularly investing R30 million in the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank in 2017.

Now the politically injured mayor has allegedly written to the party’s national leadership asking for his dismissal to be overturned.

Picture: iStock

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) drew attention to an act of negligence that had sent officials on a runaround earlier this year to recover more than R300 million that was accidentally paid to global technology giant Microsoft.