Police to ‘hold further actions’ before arresting Zuma, says Cele

Cheryl Kahla

Cele said Zuma's arrest is 'on hold' as the pending litigation 'has a direct impact on the action which they should take.'

Police minister Bheki Cele issued a letter late on Monday – authored by a state attorney to the Constitutional Court – saying police will “hold further actions” before arresting Jacob Zuma.

Cele this is “out of respect of the unfolding litigation,” unless otherwise directed by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“Our clients are fully aware that the litigation steps taken by Mr Zuma cannot be categorised as appeal processes which in usual cases would have an effect of suspending the operation of a court order.”

The attorney – representing police minister Bheki Cele and police chief Gen Khehla Sitole – said “the pending litigation has a direct impact on the action which they should take in terms of the court order”.

The letter, included below, was attached to Zuma’s court papers submitted to the court. Zuma’s stay of execution will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court at 11:30 on Tuesday.

Speaking at the vaccination drive on Monday, Cele said he’s awaiting clarity regarding an order from the Constitutional Court as there “were no other legal activities taking place”.