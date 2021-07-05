Rorisang Kgosana
5 Jul 2021
Retail workers are at the frontline, must be prioritised for Covid-19 jab

Rorisang Kgosana

Retail workers kept the economy somewhat afloat, while ensuring SA stays fed and clothed, but they have yet to be considered for vaccination.

A cashier at SuperSpar Palm Court in Weltevreden Park is seen in personal protective equipment while manning the tills, 8 April 2020. The SuperSpar has taken a number of measures to ensure staff safety during the coronavirus pandemic including providing face masks, gloves, and screens at the tills. Additionaly, only a certain number of customers are allowed in the store at a time. Picture: Michel Bega
Government’s Covid-19 vaccine plan should include retail workers, who remain among the most vulnerable as their essential service of interacting with customers has continued throughout the lockdown, said experts. The Covid-19 vaccination programme’s priority strategy is targeting the most essential and vulnerable, starting with frontline healthcare workers and over 60s, moving to teachers, over 50s, and now members of the police force. Yet, it seems government has forgotten other essential workers, such as retail workers and others who have ensured our shelves stay stocked and our food supply is secure, said Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security...

