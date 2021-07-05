Retail workers are at the frontline, must be prioritised for Covid-19 jab
Rorisang Kgosana
Retail workers kept the economy somewhat afloat, while ensuring SA stays fed and clothed, but they have yet to be considered for vaccination.
A cashier at SuperSpar Palm Court in Weltevreden Park is seen in personal protective equipment while manning the tills, 8 April 2020. The SuperSpar has taken a number of measures to ensure staff safety during the coronavirus pandemic including providing face masks, gloves, and screens at the tills. Additionaly, only a certain number of customers are allowed in the store at a time. Picture: Michel Bega
