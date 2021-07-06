Daily news update: Petrol price, Zuma in court and Gupta net closing

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Motorists will feel the pinch at the pumps this month following Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe’s announcement of the adjusted fuel prices.

The price of 93 unleaded and leaded petrol will increase by 29c/l, while 95 unleaded and leaded petrol will see an increase of 26c/l.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says arrests will be made after the non-compliance with the Disaster Management Act, and defiance of the Covid-19 regulations outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

They can keep running, but hiding will become much harder now for the Gupta family, since the issuance of a Red Notice by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate (ID) on Monday morning confirmed that Interpol has issued Red Notices for the infamous Gupta brothers, their spouses, and four others.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence & Security (Troika) concluded its preliminary engagements with the eSwatini government and civil society representatives.

AmaZulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, says while he sympathises with Jacob Zuma, the former president is not the first leader to be sent to prison.

Buthelezi briefed the media on Monday, after scores of Zuma’s supporters flocked to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend to stand in solidarity with the former president.

Orlando Pirates on Monday announced four new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, including last season’s Glad Africa Championship top goalscorer Monnapule Saleng and former Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City defender Kwanda Mngonyama.