Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Digital Journalist
3 minute read
6 Jul 2021
4:34 am

Daily news update: Petrol price, Zuma in court and Gupta net closing

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here's your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho escort former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence on Saturday. Zuma as found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court and has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. Picture: Gallo Images

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Petrol, diesel prices to increase on Wednesday

fuel price

Picture: Neil McCartney

Motorists will feel the pinch at the pumps this month following Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe’s announcement of the adjusted fuel prices.

The price of 93 unleaded and leaded petrol will increase by 29c/l, while 95 unleaded and leaded petrol will see an increase of 26c/l.

Cele: People who violated lockdown laws in Nkandla will be arrested

Nkandla protests

Amabutho walk past MKMVA members at the entrance to the Zuma homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. This comes after the former president was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court. Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. Picture: Gallo Images

Police Minister Bheki Cele says arrests will be made after the non-compliance with the Disaster Management Act, and defiance of the Covid-19 regulations outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gupta net closing: What is an Interpol Red Notice?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 21: Atul Gupta at the launch of ANN7 news channel on August 21, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / James Oatway)

They can keep running, but hiding will become much harder now for the Gupta family, since the issuance of a Red Notice by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate (ID) on Monday morning confirmed that Interpol has issued Red Notices for the infamous Gupta brothers, their spouses, and four others.

eSwatini: SADC met with government representatives, but where’s King Mswati?

eSwatini SADC delegation

The Southern African Development Community delegation. Picture: Twitter

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence & Security (Troika) concluded its preliminary engagements with the eSwatini government and civil society representatives.

Zuma won’t be the first leader sent to jail, says Buthelezi

Nkandla protests

Members of the ANC, MKMVA and Amabutho escort former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla residence on Saturday. Zuma as found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court and has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. Picture: Gallo Images

AmaZulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, says while he sympathises with Jacob Zuma, the former president is not the first leader to be sent to prison.

Buthelezi briefed the media on Monday, after scores of Zuma’s supporters flocked to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend to stand in solidarity with the former president.

Orlando Pirates announce four new signings

Orlando Pirates - Goodman Mosele - Baroka FC

Goodman Mosele is one of Orlando Pirates’ new signings. Picture: Steve Haag/BackpagePix.

Orlando Pirates on Monday announced four new signings ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, including last season’s Glad Africa Championship top goalscorer Monnapule Saleng and former Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City defender Kwanda Mngonyama.

 

