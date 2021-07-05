Mobile vaccination units to visit Sassa pay points on these days

Cheryl Kahla

People eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be transported by bus.

The Gauteng health department on Monday rolled out its mobile vaccination drive, starting in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Mobile vaccination drive

As part of the programme, people eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be transported free of charge by buses from local pickup points, the department said.

In addition, the mobile units will visit Sassa pay points to vaccinate social grant recipients who are eligible to get the vaccine.

Anyone above the age of 50 may get the vaccine, provided they bring along their ID card, driver’s licence or a signed affidavit.

‘One step closer’

The department said “each vaccination brings us one step closer to a better future”, and call on residents to “minimise the spread of the disease and flatten the curve”.

“We call on all Gauteng residents to get vaccinated when their turn comes”.

Furthermore, the department reiterated all public vaccinations sites in Gauteng accept walk-ins, but only for eligible groups.

Vaccination points:

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza

5 July

10am – Thokoza Customer Care Centre;

11am – Sam Ntuli Stadium;

12pm – Phola Park Engen Garage.

6 July

10am – Eden Park Community Hall;

11am – Mamosago Open Space;

12pm – Thinasonke Open Space;

1pm – Phola Park Hall.

7 July

10am – Dexter Shops;

11am – Thinani Shops;

12pm – Thokoza SAPS;

1pm – Thokoza Hostel.

Ekurhuleni South 2: Palm Ridge and Greenfields

5 to 7 July

9am to 3pm – Rhiza Babuyile Mobile Clinic at Palm Ridge Clinic;

9am to 3pm – Rhiza Babuyile Mobile Clinic at Greenfields Clinic.

Ekurhuleni: Tembisa

Phomolong Pay Point – Bus 1 on Monday 5 July at 10am;

Birch Arces Cathedral – Bus 1 on Monday 5 July at 11.30am;

Ethafeni Park – Bus 1 on Monday 5 July at 12.30pm;

Zniko – Bus 1 on Monday 5 July at 1.30pm;

Esangweni Taxi Rank – Bus 2 on Monday 5 July at 10am;

Dr Matcheke (4-way stop) – Bus 2 on Monday 5 July 11.30am;

Endayeni Library – Bus 2 on Monday 5 July at 12.30pm;

Clayville Shishanyama – Bus 2 on Monday 5 July at 2pm.

Tswelopele Metro Police Precinct – Bus 1 on Tuesday 6 July at 10am;

L & J Farm – Bus 1 on Tuesday 6 July at 11am;

Margareth Zuma Clinic – Bus 1 on Tuesday 6 July at 12.30pm;

Hosptial View (Engen Garage) – Bus 1 on Tuesday 6 July at 1.30pm;

Ebuhle Park – Bus 1 on Tuesday 6 July at 2:30pm;

Caprivi – Bus 2 on Tuesday 6 July at 10am;

Mehalreng Stadium – Bus 2 on Tuesday 6 July at 11am;

Esselen Park Community Hall – Bus 2 on Tuesday 6 July at 12.30pm;

Esselen Park Taxi Rank in Greenfields – Bus 2 on Tuesday 6 July at 1.30pm.

Kopanong Child Welfare – Bus 1 on Wednesday 7 July at 10am;

Makhulong Stadium – Bus 1 on Wednesday 7 July at 11.30am;

Pingo Maokeng – Bus 1 on Wednesday 7 July at 12.30pm;

Bokamosa Primary School – Bus 1 on Wednesday 7 July at 1.30pm;

Engen Garage in Ililiba Section – Bus 2 on Wednesday 7 July at 10am;

Old Caltex in Ecaleni Section – Bus 2 on Wednesday 7 July at 11am;

BP Garage in Mgantsa Section – Bus 2 on Wednesday 7 July at 12pm;

Sethokga Admin Office – Bus 2 on Wednesday 7 July at 1pm;

Shell Garage in Moriting Section – Bus 2 on Wednesday 7 July at 2pm.

Sassa pay points:

6 and 7 July from 9am to 3pm

Joburg: KwaZuma Post Office in Jabulani Mall;

Eldorado Post Office;

Ekurhuleni: Daveyton;

Tshwane: Hammanskraal;

Sedibeng: Van Der Bijl Park (6 July only).

Department of health popup sites

6 and 7 July from 9am to 3pm

Cambridge Bloed Street, Corner Lillian Ngoyi Street;

Cambridge JD C&C on the corner of Modderfontein Road and Mastiff Avenue in Midrand;

Cambridge Newgate on the corner of Bree West and Jeppe Street.

Centres and malls

6 and 7 July from 9am to 3pm