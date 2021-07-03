Eric Naki and Brian Sokutu
3 Jul 2021
5:30 am
News
SAPS salaries gobble up 43c of every tax rand

Eric Naki and Brian Sokutu

Despite the high overall cost of the police, it was ranked 44th out of 47 departments in terms of average compensation, with employees earning an average of R298 002 per annum.

Members of the SAPS (Photo by Gallo Images/ Brenton Geach)
As crime continues to spiral out of control, salaries for the SA Police Service (Saps) gobble up 43 cents out of every taxpayer rand spent by government on civil service wages. The “security cluster” – police, defence and correctional services – vacuum up 71% of the government wage bill, leaving less than 30 cents out of every rand to pay teachers, doctors and nurses and other essential public sector workers. This is according to figures from Statistics South Africa on salary bills for 47 national government departments. Despite the high overall cost of the police, it was ranked 44th out...

