Hein Kaiser
3 Jul 2021
Ekurhuleni makes ‘R9m mistake’, charges residents extra fees

An estimated 47 000 households have been impacted by the error.

People queue for refunds. Picture: Hein Kaizer
Ekurhuleni has helped itself to an extra R148 in monthly electricity service fees from residents after a glitch charged a R200 fee to prepaid power buyers. The metro normally takes a R52 premium on a month’s first electricity purchase as a charge. The glitch came when the system charged premium company rates instead of the B tariff reserved for homes. “Please note that tariff B’s residential vending category was erroneously linked to the business fixed charge instead of the residential fixed charge,” a message from the city explains. “It has now been corrected and linked to the fixed charge which...

