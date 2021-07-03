Bernadette Wicks
3 Jul 2021
Calls on Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane

Bernadette Wicks

Hoffman highlighted that Mkhwebane is also facing perjury charges in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and a complaint to the Legal Practice Council.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Civil society is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane now that the Constitutional Court has put the CR17 report to bed. Once a parliamentary process to remove a Chapter 9 institution head is initiated – as has been done in Mkhwebane’s case – the president has the power to suspend him or her. Ramaphosa previously indicated he would not exercise that power against Mkhwebane, though, because of the then pending litigation between the two over the CR17 report and the conflict of interest this created. But now – as the executive secretary of the Council...

