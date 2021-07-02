Limpopo woman remanded after baby’s death

Alex Japho Matlala

A Limpopo woman, who allegedly killed her newborn baby girl in the toilets of the Malamulele Shopping Mall, will spend seven more days behind bars after the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court remanded her in custody yesterday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the case of Dunisani Shivambu, 30, was postponed to next Thursday for a formal bail application. He said Shivambu was initially scheduled

to appear in court on Tuesday.

“But the court could not put the case on roll as the investigations team was still verifying certain factors to help with the finalisation of the case,” he said.

Mojapelo said Shivambu had gone to Kanjani Clinic in Malamulele city centre on Monday for consultation after her waters broke. This after she allegedly hid the pregnancy from her parents.

Limpopo MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba said she was very disturbed by the incident. Ramathuba said she would suggest to authorities that Shivambu undergo mental observation.

“The gruesome manner in which the newborn was allegedly killed is outrageous. We cannot rule out mental issues. For a woman to hide her pregnancy until she delivers on a full term and kill the baby cannot be normal behaviour,” said Ramathuba.

The MEC also reminded the public about the available options should a woman fall pregnant but

not want to keep the baby.

“They can either terminate the pregnancy at the early stages or give away the child for adoption, instead of throwing them away or killing them,” she said.