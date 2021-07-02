News
News | South Africa
Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
2 Jul 2021
3:29 am

Message on billboard ‘ignorant’ and ‘insensitive’

Marizka Coetzer

Mtimka said the right way to deal with racism in SA was not denialist.

A billboard near Corlett Drive on the M1 South, 30 June 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

A huge black billboard with words “Racism is Not the Problem” on the M1 south has some South Africans seeing red and lodging complaints.

On Wednesday, the Racism is Not the Problem movement posted on Twitter the billboard was under threat after a complaint lodged with the Advertising Regulatory Board called for it to be taken down.

Chief executive of the board Gail Schimmel confirmed two complaints were lodged. But twittersphere slammed the billboard with “Racism is a problem… unless you are white”.

Nelson Mandela University political lecturer Ongama Mtimka said the message on the billboard was ignorant and insensitive.

“In South Africa, the foundations of political-economical life are 350 years of colonialism and
apartheid.

“So, you cannot – in a country with that much history and with proven legacies of apartheid that still remain with us – minimise the pain in the manner the billboard was doing.”

Mtimka said the right way to deal with racism in SA was not denialist.

“South Africa chose rainbowism, not as a way of escaping the legitimate racial issues. It underscores that we recognise the past and how it remains with us, but we’re choosing to live in unity and to establish strong foundations for its sustainability.”

Dirk Hermann, chief executive of Solidarity, said SA must open the debate on race.

“The [ANC] does not have the exclusive right to the master story about race. Race was used as an easy map for political mobilisation,” he said.

The SA Institute of Race Relations head of campaigns responsible for the billboard, Gabriel Crouse, said they were aware of the complaints.

“We welcome public engagement on this issue. Our view is that racism is not the problem. What we mean is that, while racism was a problem that we need to confront whenever it occurs, it’s not the biggest hurdle we must overcome.”

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

