SA leaders laud CPC for China’s economic breakthrough

Brian Sokutu

Motlanthe said China’s accomplishment of a moderately prosperous society was a landmark in China’s revolution and development from which lessons and inspiration could be drawn.

ANC-SACP-Cosatu Alliance leaders, Cabinet ministers, former president Kgalema Motlanthe and dean of the diplomatic corps ambassador Bene L. M’Poko, have paid tribute to the Communist Party of China (CPC) in celebration of its centenary, with the labour federation’s president Zingiswa Losi lauding President Xi Jinping for his visionary leadership.

“Under the visionary guidance of the CPC, China, whose philosophy is people-centred, has achieved unprecedented success in poverty alleviation in human history,” said Losi.

“The CPC’s people-centred philosophy has led to the upliftment of over 700 million people out of poverty since its inception, with economic reforms putting the people of China at the forefront of its quest for economic development.

“This accomplishment put China on achieving the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Goals 10 years ahead of time.

“China’s achievements are an excellent example of what can be accomplished when a party is in step with the times and pursues high ideals in service to humanity.”

Motlanthe said China’s accomplishment of a moderately prosperous society was a landmark in China’s revolution and development from which lessons and inspiration could be drawn.

Said Motlanthe: “This exciting chapter in human history is not a final destination for the milestone in China’s long journey to what his excellency President Xi Jinping in his keynote address attributes to realising the first centenary goal ‘and now marching in making strides towards the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects’.”

“China moved from what the CPC characterised in the past as a backward society to the second largest economy in the world, with abject poverty eliminated.

“The basis for these achievements, are underlined by what comrade Xi Jinping said in his anniversary message said: ‘since the very day of its founding, the Communist Party of China has sought happiness for the Chinese people and made rejuvenation of its people its aspiration and mission’,” said Nzimande.

Said ANC acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte: “It is not by chance that many of us are here today to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

“It is a testament to the deep and profound relationship that the ANC and its allies have with the Communist Party pf China.”

Said M’Poko: “It has taken a Century to lift the Chinese People out of poverty to a modern highly developed and highly sophisticated nation and, according to President Xi Jinping, the communist party is now establishing the development goal posts for the next century.

“To achieve its development objectives, the People’s Republic of China has been led by visionary and committed leaders, who have been able to mobilise China’s human and natural resources.

“The warm reception we received during the Summer Olympics reflects the friendly culture of the Chinese people.”

In his keynote address, Chinese ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong said: “General Secretary Xi Jinping reviewed in his remarks a remarkable journey that the CPC has marched on in the past 100 years, leading the Chinese people toward stellar achievements through hard work.

“He reviewed how the party led efforts toward great success in the new-democratic revolution, socialist revolution and construction, reform, opening up, and socialist modernisation as well as for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

“On the occasion of this special and historic moment, General-Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly declared that through the continuous efforts of the whole party and the entire nation, China has realised the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

“He declared that China has brought about a historical resolution to the problem of absolute poverty and the nation is now marching with confidence towards the second centenary goal of building a strong modern socialist country in all respects.

“Looking back on the CPC’s 100-year history, we can see why we were successful in the past and how we can continue to succeed in the future.

“Moving forward, General-Secretary Xi Jinping shared the CPC’s experience and proposals on nine fronts about how the party can usher in a brighter future building on past glories.

“I would like to share a summary of the experience and proposals with the five ‘musts.

“First, we must uphold the firm leadership of the party.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed on many occasions that China’s success hinges on the CPC.

“Whether it is the over 180 plus years of China’s modern history, the 100 years of the CPC’s history or the 70 plus years of the PRC’s history, they are all proof that without the CPC, there will be no new China and no national rejuvenation.

“The CPC was chosen by history and the Chinese people.

“Marxism is the fundamental guiding ideology for our Party and the country. It is the very soul and banner of our party.

“The CPC’s leadership is both the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest strength of the system.

“It is the foundation and lifeblood of the Party and the country and crucial for the interests and well-being of all Chinese people.

“On the journey ahead, we must uphold the party’s overall leadership, continue to enhance its leadership and closely rally around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

“We must practice scientific, democratic, and law-based governance and give full play to the party’s role as the core of leadership in providing overall leadership and coordinating the efforts of all involved.

“Secondly, we must work hard to deliver a better life for the people. A country is its people; and the people are the country.

“As the CPC has worked to establish and consolidate leadership over the country, we have in fact been fighting to earn and keep the people’s support.

“The Party has no special interests of its own—it has never represented any individual interest group, power group, or privileged groups.

“Any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

“The more than 95 million Party members and the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people will never allow this to happen.”

-brians@citizen.co.za