Aarto act: Four phases of rollout explained

Cheryl Kahla

The first phase will continue until 30 September 2021.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula today addressed the media as the first of four phases of the amended Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act came into effect.

Mbalula said: “We must be mindful that Aarto is being introduced to save lives and if you are compliant with all road traffic laws you have nothing to worry about.”

The first phase will continue until 30 September 2021.

Aarto Act: What you need to know

The four-phase implementation will run until July 2022. It will commence with an initiative to increase motorists’ awareness of the changes to driving laws coming into effect as of 1 July 2021.

The amended Aarto Act includes the much-maligned demerit system. However, motorists will have a 12-month reprieve as the online demerit system is only scheduled to go into operation as the final phase rollout on 1 July 2022.

Phase 1: New service outlets

The first phase of the rollout will see the Road Traffic Infringement Agency open seven service outlets nationwide, along with the Aarto website and mobile app.

During this first phase, the transport department will also run education campaigns around the new regulations.

Phase 2: Appeals Tribunal

The second phase will run from 1 October 2021 until 31 December 2021 and will see a further 18 service outlets opened across the country.

The Appeals Tribunal will also come into operation during this second phase. With this, the adjudication process will commence nationwide.

Sixty-seven municipalities will go online during this phase.

Phase 3: Additional rollouts

The third phase will commence on 1 January 2022 and will see the final 144 municipal areas that are part of the Aarto rollout come online.

Also read: How the Aarto system will potentially impact your insurance cover

Phase 4: Demerit system

Phase 4 will usher in the online demerit system along with the rehabilitation programme for motorists.

As part of this phase, 20 self-service kiosks will also be deployed across the country. The final stage will commence on 1 July 2022.

Additional changes

The legal distinction between ‘minor infringement’ and ‘major infringement’ will fall away. Charges under Schedule 3 of the new regulations will be subject to a classification of ‘infringement’ or ‘offence’ only.

The issuing of a drivers licence as well the issuing of any permit or licence in terms of any road traffic legislation or transport legislation will be blocked when an enforcement order is issued.

Any fine imposed as part of a sentence handed down by a court must be disbursed as prescribed by the Aarto regulations.

NOW READ: ‘Aarto rollout mired in confusion, drivers in the dark’