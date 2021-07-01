These are services available at Home Affairs under level 4 lockdown

Citizen Reporter

Home Affairs also confirms extension of visitor and other temporary visas to 30 September.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday 30 June provided clarity on the services available at Home Affairs offices now that South Africa has implemented an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

Home Affairs services during Level 4

The changes were published in the Government Gazette Issue 43162 and includes amendments to Disaster Management Act paragraphs 12, 13, 19, 20, and 21.3 to address the validity of visas or permits as well.

In addition, Motsoaledi confirmed the following services will still be rendered by the department

Births registration

Re-issuance of birth and marriage certificates

Late registration of birth for learners on an appointment basis only

Death registration

Applications for temporary identity certificates

Collection of identity cards or documents

Solemnisation and registration of marriages

Applications and collection of passports for those who are permitted to travel (submission of proof required)

Applications for travel documents for those who are permitted to travel (submission of proof required)

Applications for retention and renunciation of citizenship

Processing of unabridged birth certificate applications for a first time ID card or document applications

All back office amendment and document management services

All back office operational services

Visa services in terms of the Immigration Act

Online renewal of refugee status and asylum seeker permits/visas Furthermore, Annexure A of the Gazette lists the closed ports of entry in South Africa, which include border crossings to Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique and Namibia.

Temporary visa extensions

The announcement follows after Home Affairs extended the validity period of temporary visas on 29 June. The extension, however, does not apply to people who entered the country on or after 15 March 2021.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed the validity of visas that expired during lockdown would be extended to 30 September both for short-term and for long-term temporary visas.

“Directions communicating these amendments, in line with the national state of disaster regulations, will be gazetted by 30 June,” the department said.

“This means that visas or permits of holders who have not departed South Africa since the announcement of the national state of disaster in March 2020 and arrived with a valid visitor’s visa between December 2019 and 14 March 2021 are deemed to be valid until the end of September 2021.”

