Lindani Myeni: Hawaii cops walk free as ‘shooting was justified’

The police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Lindani Myeni will walk free as no charges are going to be filed against them.

This follows an investigation by Honolulu police who concluded that the shooting of Myeni in April this year was justified, Hawaii News Now reported.

Honululu state prosecutor Steve Alm said in the findings that Myeni was acting strangely and, although unarmed, he was stronger than the officers who responded.

Myeni, a father of two, was shot multiple times by Honolulu police when they responded to a home invasion.

Police defended their actions, saying they had to use lethal force after they were attacked by Myeni.

Police have stuck to their guns, with the Honolulu prosecuting attorney arguing there was no evidence that race played a role in the fatal shooting.

According to the Pretoria News, Lindani’s wife Lindsay said the shooting was race related. She also said her husband was not shot at a private home but at an illegal holiday rental.

Speaking at the memorial service for her husband in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal in May, Lindsay said she wanted to raise her children in South Africa, because she does not believe it is safe for black children in the US.

She said at the time that the US government and other authorities were not helpful.

“USA government has not given any support, not even a comment, nothing. The mayor in Honolulu also has no response. He knows the police department are in trouble, so I’m guessing there’s not much for him to say, without making them look bad,” Lindsay said.

“We are still suing the Honolulu PD [police department] and waiting for them to give back his cellphone, his clothes, his headband.”

Myeni family attorney Jim Bickerton said the city’s decision not to charge the officers involved would not affect an impending civil case.

Two of the three officers involved in Myeni’s shooting have since returned to work. One was concussed and remains off work.

