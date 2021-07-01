Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
1 Jul 2021
6:05 am
News
Covid-19 | News | Premium

Workplace PPE shock: Businesses endangering lives

Marizka Coetzer

‘No safety measures in place at local courts, every week there’s a new Covid case.’

Picture: iStock
The non-compliance of Covid-19 regulations and the lack of basic PPE (personal protective equipment) in the workplace are one of the reasons the infection rate skyrocketed. A Pretoria man, who asked to remain anonymous to protect his wife’s job, said it is unfair that the state forces the private sector to comply with Covid protocols but neglects to take care of their staff. “There are no safety measures in place at the local courts, they don’t even have PPE, and every week there is a new Covid case reported at her work,” he said. WATCH: How SA online store used...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Daily Covid-19 update: Massive spike in new cases reported in 8 provinces
21 mins ago
21 mins ago

LIFESTYLE

WATCH: How SA online store used Covid-19 as an opportunity for business
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

NEWS

Sassa: Don't fall for the Phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant scam
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

EFF's lockdown defiance could be deadly - analysts
24 hours ago
24 hours ago