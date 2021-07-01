News
News
Cheryl Kahla
1 minute read
1 Jul 2021
6:40 am

Twitter Down: Outage reported worldwide

Cheryl Kahla

Profiles failed to load while the timeline, threads and tweets couldn't be accessed.

Photo: iStock

Users worldwide on Thursday morning local time reported a Twitter outage when they were unable to access the main timeline, post, new tweets and threads.

Twitter down: here’s what we know

The reason for the outage was not identified at the time of publishing. Outage tracking website Downdetector also confirmed the disruption in service, citing members who have had trouble logging in since 3am local time.

“User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT”, the service said, and urged members to “retweet if you’re also having issues”.

That said, key features – such as posting and liking tweets – could still be used, they said. With the issue largely contained to desktop users, the use of Twitter remained mostly functional on mobile devices.

Twitter addressed the issue and tweeted: “Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Service restored

Update: The service was restored shortly before 6am South African Standard Time (SAST) when tweets reappeared on profiles. There were still a few niggles and the support team said “other part of Twitter for web” were still affected. 
 
Shortly before 7am, Twitter confirmed the service “for web should be working as expected.” The support team apologised for the interruption. 

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Tweeps react to Anele's boot disaster: 'This one is for Kelly Rowland'
2 days ago
2 days ago

WORLD

India slams Twitter's 'deliberate defiance' as row festers
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

TV

eNCA's Shahan Ramkissoon alleges hit was placed on him
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

NEWS

India warns Twitter: Comply with new IT rules or else
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

Tweeps react to Anele's boot disaster: 'This one is for Kelly Rowland'
2 days ago
2 days ago

WORLD

India slams Twitter's 'deliberate defiance' as row festers
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

TV

eNCA's Shahan Ramkissoon alleges hit was placed on him
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

NEWS

India warns Twitter: Comply with new IT rules or else
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago