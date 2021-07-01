Twitter Down: Outage reported worldwide

Cheryl Kahla

Profiles failed to load while the timeline, threads and tweets couldn't be accessed.

Users worldwide on Thursday morning local time reported a Twitter outage when they were unable to access the main timeline, post, new tweets and threads.

Twitter down: here’s what we know

The reason for the outage was not identified at the time of publishing. Outage tracking website Downdetector also confirmed the disruption in service, citing members who have had trouble logging in since 3am local time.

“User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT”, the service said, and urged members to “retweet if you’re also having issues”.

That said, key features – such as posting and liking tweets – could still be used, they said. With the issue largely contained to desktop users, the use of Twitter remained mostly functional on mobile devices.

Twitter addressed the issue and tweeted: “Profiles’ Tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Service restored