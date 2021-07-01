Daily news update: Billy Cosby freed, Mkhwebane gunning for Zondo and more

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
‘He is discharged’: Bill Cosby’s rape conviction overturned
A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison.
Zondo ‘cannot say’ whether Zuma was the architect of state capture
The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the inquiry “cannot say anything at this stage” on whether former president Jacob Zuma was the architect of state capture.
Mkhwebane believes Zuma’s rights infringed, hints she may go after Zondo
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) violated former president Jacob Zuma’s rights in its landmark sentencing on Tuesday.
Zuma is going to jail, but what will prison life be like for Msholozi?
The cloak Justice Sisi Kampepe wears on the bench must be more like a superhero cape.
How Joburg residents will be affected by tariff increases from 1 July
A number of tariffs will hit city of Johannesburg ratepayers hard from Thursday.
Makhadzi vs King Monada: Who owns Ghanama song?
It’s only been two days since singer Makhadzi posted a video teaser of herself and King Monada singing and dancing along to Ghanama but already issues there are about ownership of the song.