Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
1 Jul 2021
4:04 am

Daily news update: Billy Cosby freed, Mkhwebane gunning for Zondo and more

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on 30 June 2021 allowing his release from prison. Picture: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

‘He is discharged’: Bill Cosby’s rape conviction overturned

Bill Cosby rape case

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on 30 June 2021 allowing his release from prison. Picture: Brendan Smialowski/AFP

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison.

Zondo ‘cannot say’ whether Zuma was the architect of state capture

Raymond Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the inquiry “cannot say anything at this stage” on whether former president Jacob Zuma was the architect of state capture.

Mkhwebane believes Zuma’s rights infringed, hints she may go after Zondo 

Former president Jacob Zuma and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Former president Jacob Zuma and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria on 13 December 2016. Picture: GCIS

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) violated former president Jacob Zuma’s rights in its landmark sentencing on Tuesday.

Zuma is going to jail, but what will prison life be like for Msholozi?

jacob zuma prison

Former president Jacob Zuma is going to jail. Imagine that.

The cloak Justice Sisi Kampepe wears on the bench must be more like a superhero cape.

How Joburg residents will be affected by tariff increases from 1 July

How Joburg residents will be affected by tariff increases from tomorrow

Picture: iStock

A number of tariffs will hit city of Johannesburg ratepayers hard from Thursday. 

Makhadzi vs King Monada: Who owns Ghanama song?

Singer Makhadzi

There is a feud between Makhadzi and King Monada over the ownership. Picture: Instagram

It’s only been two days since singer Makhadzi posted a video teaser of herself and King Monada singing and dancing along to Ghanama but already issues there are about ownership of the song.

 

