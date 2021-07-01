Daily news update: Billy Cosby freed, Mkhwebane gunning for Zondo and more

Neo Thale

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the inquiry “cannot say anything at this stage” on whether former president Jacob Zuma was the architect of state capture.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) violated former president Jacob Zuma’s rights in its landmark sentencing on Tuesday.

The cloak Justice Sisi Kampepe wears on the bench must be more like a superhero cape.

A number of tariffs will hit city of Johannesburg ratepayers hard from Thursday.

It’s only been two days since singer Makhadzi posted a video teaser of herself and King Monada singing and dancing along to Ghanama but already issues there are about ownership of the song.