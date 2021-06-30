Level 4: How to rebook flights, travel for business or a funeral

Hein Kaiser

A guide to rebooking or cancelling flights, traveling for funerals and traveling for business under level 4 travel restrictions in Gauteng.

Late June’s reprise of an adjusted level 4 lockdown outlaws leisure travel between provinces.

This, unfortunately, has become a killjoy for many South Africans looking forward to a break, particularly as it falls slap-bang in the July school holiday period.

Add to this the fact that beaches have not been closed, and it is a cruel winter.

Business travel remains unaffected by this, but everyone is impacted by the tightened curfew measures in place.

Good news though is that airlines have come to the party and that your travel plans only have to be delayed or time-changed, not culled from your diary. If you need to get home from holiday, you can do so too.

Here is what to do if you need to amend your schedule, rebook or for fly out for a meeting.

If you are traveling for business:

Make sure that you have a letter, on a company letterhead, stating the reasons why you have to travel, as well as a contact person and a phone number, just in case, for any kind of validation or verification.

If you are traveling for a funeral:

The latest restrictions does make way for the attendance of a funeral in or out of Gauteng.

The person wishing to travel to or from Gauteng must obtain a permit which corresponds substantially with Form 4 of Annexure A from his or her nearest magistrate’s office or police station to travel to the funeral and back, according to the Disaster Management Act.

According to the FlySafair site, a document together with a death certificate or a certified copy of the death certificate or an affidavit must be presented with this form.

Changes to flights:

If you have to change your travel plans, remember not to rebook immediately, as nobody knows whether level 4 would be extended or not.

Here is what the airlines say:

Mango – simply email vouchers@flymango.com and provide your ticket details to receive a voucher, valid for 12 months from date of issue, to rebook your flights once you have new dates. You can also call on 086 100 1234

Flysafair – Like Mango, Flysafair will gladly assist. Penalty-free confirmed changes on all ticket types are available. Fare differences may apply, but no penalty fees will apply. The airline is also doing full “refunds to Wallet”, offering full credit for booking future departures, valid for 12 months from date of cancellation.

Lift – Also very willing to assist travellers, Lift says that while none of its flights have been impacted by the curfew right now, anyone requiring to make booking amendments must visit its site.

Comair (BA and Kulula) – The company says that customers who are holding a valid ticket booked for travel during the adjusted level 4 lockdown period, 28 June 2021 to 12 July 2021, will be able to utilise the value of their ticket within twelve months from first date of travel. No change of booking fee will be charged for tickets booked for travel during the adjusted level 4 lockdown period, although a difference in fare may still apply. Refunds will be permitted as per fare rules. Customers are encouraged to rebook to avoid cancellation fees. Visit www.kulula.com for more information.