Vicky Mabotha
1 minute read
30 Jun 2021
11:01 am

Public urged to be careful with imbawula after kids die due to smoke inhalation

Imbawula is made from a large tin can with holes on the sides and designed to burn for a long time.

Two minors died in Zondi as a result of smoke inhalation from Imbawula. File photo

Two minors have died in Zondi as a result of smoke inhalation from Imbawula on Friday, June 20 and according to Jabulani police reports the children were aged 9 months and 2 years old.

