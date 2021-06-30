Public urged to be careful with imbawula after kids die due to smoke inhalation

Two minors have died in Zondi as a result of smoke inhalation from Imbawula on Friday, June 20 and according to Jabulani police reports the children were aged 9 months and 2 years old.
Vicky Mabotha
Imbawula is made from a large tin can with holes on the sides and designed to burn for a long time.
