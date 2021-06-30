‘Aarto rollout mired in confusion, drivers in the dark’, says AA, hours ahead of implementation

Siyanda Ndlovu

The AA, one of the fiercest critics of Aarto, said very few people are any wiser as to what will happen from Thursday.

The Automobile Association (AA) has raised its concerns about the planned rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto), which is due to be effective from July.

The AA which is a fierce critic of Aarto, said the rollout was still mired in confusion just hours ahead of its implementation on 1 July.

It said road users were still in the dark as there was no clarity as to what will happen on Thursday, 1 July.

In a statement on Wednesday the AA said there were still more questions than answers about the implementation of Aarto and whether or not motorists will be receiving Aarto infringement notices, or if they’ll still be receiving the standard fines, as is the case currently.

“Few people, if any, any are wiser as to precisely what’s going to happen,” the AA said.

“Not only is this unfair on motorists, but it again casts doubt over the Road Traffic Infringement Agency‘s (RTIA’s) ability to effectively implement the system once it actually becomes law.”

It said it had raised its concerns earlier this month about the lack of information and exact timeframes for the implementation opf Aarto.

“Communication on the rollout of Aarto appears to be happening in the media with the Department of Transport not speaking on the matter at all,” the AA said.

All of this is creating huge confusion among motorists throughout the country who are unsure if the legislation is or is not coming into force next month.

Last month Department of Transport director-general Alec Moemi told Parliament that Aarto would not be introduced all at once, but rather in five different stages.

The AA, however, maintains there is no clarity on the meaning of this.

“We are unclear as to what this exactly means, or if this means Aarto will be implemented come 1 July at all.

“While there has been some reporting on the phased approach which will be followed, this has not been widely communicated to the public by the RTIA. Individuals and businesses are rightly concerned because Aarto will have an impact on them, especially on businesses as the costs of compliance with the system will be high,” reads the statement.

The Department of Transport could not be reached for a comment.