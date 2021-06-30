Bernadette Wicks
Justice Khampepe pulls no punches in slamming Jacob Zuma

Bernadette Wicks

There was widespread celebration at the news that Zuma will spend 15 months in jail, with the presiding judge saying he ‘violated the nation he once promised to lead’.

Justice Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Recalcitrant, egregious and insidious. This was how acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe described former president Jacob Zuma and his conduct of late, in the no-holds-barred ruling the Constitutional Court handed down yesterday finding him guilty of contempt of court and sentencing him to 15 months behind bars. He refused to take the stand at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, despite the court having previously ordered him to do so. ALSO READ: Zuma guilty of contempt: Seven scathing quotes from ConCourt’s majority ruling Khampepe’s bruising majority judgment honed in on the public statements Zuma – who paints himself as...

