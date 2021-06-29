Edward Zuma on his father’s impending jailing: ‘They will have to kill me first’

Neo Thale

Edward Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, says he’s prepared to die to defend his father from arrest and imprisonment.

Speaking to the SABC after his father was convicted of contempt for refusing to take the stand at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture and sentenced to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Tuesday, Edward said: “I still maintain my position. Whatever decisions are taken by the law-enforcement agencies of the country, they will have to kill me first before such thing [an arrest] is implemented.

“I will lay down my life for president Zuma. They are not going to take him to prison while I am still alive. They will have to kill me first.”

Edward insisted that his statement was not “reckless” when quizzed by the SABC, saying that those who had been plotting against his father for 15 years were the reckless ones.

He also rallied his father’s supporters, including members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), to come to his father’s aid and defend him from arrest.

Edward’s statement in his contrast to his sister’s, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, who took to Twitter after the judgment was announced and said her father would be reporting to the Nkandla police station within five days, as instructed by the ConCourt.

“Amandla! Just spoke to my father [Zuma] is in high spirits and has no fear. We have a choice between serving our time in [Johannesburg] or Nkandla… of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown we will [escort] you to serve your time,” she said.

Amandla! Just Spoke To My Father, @PresJGZuma Is In High Spirits And Has No Fear. We Have A Choice Between Serving Our Time In Jhb Or Nkandla…Of Course We Have Chosen To Be Close To Home. Lockdown Or No Lockdown We Will Escourt You To Serve Your Time. ✊????✊????✊???? pic.twitter.com/Yrybea4Skt — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) June 29, 2021

She also tweeted a picture of her father – who belies his conviction and was all smiles – along with Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

MKVMA ‘outrage’

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said their “patron in chief” was being unfairly targeted and said as the MKMVA, they would “use every legal avenue available” to them to oppose Zuma’s imprisonment and “register their outrage”.

“The leadership of the MKMVA calls on every member, all members of the ANC, and every peace-loving and democratic South African to do the same [defend Zuma],” Niehaus said.

Niehaus also added that Zuma had fought for South Africa’s liberation and “gave his all for the current national Constitution to be adopted”.

“For the Constitutional Court to be part of such a disgraceful situation is an utter shame,” said Niehaus.